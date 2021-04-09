2021 Masters – Round 2 Apr 9, 2021 11 min ago 1 of 10 Justin Rose eyes his putt on No. 18. Courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club Courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club Kevin Kisner shoots from the No. 2 tee. Courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club Courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club Si Woo Kim shoots from the No. 2 tee. Courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club Courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club Jordan Spieth watches his tee shot on the 14th hole. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP Photo/David J. Phillip Cameron Champ shoots from the No. 2 tee. Courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club Courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club Bernd Wiesberger, of Austria, watches his tee shot on the 16th hole. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP Photo/David J. Phillip Brian Harman reacts after a missed putt on the 16th green. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP Photo/Matt Slocum Marc Leishman, of Australia, knocks the sand off his shoe after hitting out of a bunker on the second hole. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP Photo/Matt Slocum Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, waves after an eagle on the 13th hole. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP Photo/David J. Phillip Will Zalatoris hits to the 13th green. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP Photo/David J. Phillip Subscribe today for $2.29 / week