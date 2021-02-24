Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in North Augusta

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.
At 9:36 p.m. the Aiken County Coroner's Office responded to the 1000 block of Edgefield Road in North Augusta after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, according to a report from the coroner's office.
The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Christine Boland.
Boland was crossing Edgefield Road around 9:28 p.m. when she was struck by a southbound Toyota truck, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. She was pronounced dead at the seen from blunt force injuries.
The drive of the truck was not injured, Ables said.
The coroner's office and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety are handling the investigation.
Toxicology is pending.