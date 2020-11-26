Our Family Dinner Table brings community together for holiday meal

Aikenites celebrated community over a shared meal – social-distance style – at Generations Park on Thursday.
“Because connection is important, because being around other people is important and because we need people,” said organizer Eva Finnie as one of the reasons for the event.
LaRahna Hughes, another organizer, said she and others were at the park for a socially-distanced birthday party and remarked at the space the park offered, so they decided to do something there.
Later, they were discussing Thanksgiving and realized there wasn’t a community event this year like One Table which is usually held downtown.
Hughes said they wanted to provide a way for people to connect during the holiday and decided “we’ll do as much as we can.”
The dinner was pulled together in about three weeks, and Hughes said there was an overwhelming response from people wanting to get involved and help.
“Part of this has been learning how to work together," Hughes said. "If we can do it on something like this, there’s so many other things we can tackle in our community that require us to come together.”
Volunteer Jordan Strong said events like the one Thursday are important because “we have to focus on being with others and giving back.”
Tammy and Gary Reith came to take part in the dinner on Thursday evening.
“It’s gathering of family and being thankful for everything throughout the year – not just that day – and celebrating all our blessings together,” Tammy said about why Thanksgiving is important.
The two came to be with community, because they don’t have much family in the area.
“We just got married this year, we just came out to see what’s going on, get out of the house, eat something,” Gary said.
GROW Aiken, RePioneering Church, Hughes, Finnie and others teamed up to plan the dinner.