Letter: What Memorial Day means to us

Our son, Matt, a U.S. Marine, told us if he didn’t come home from Iraq, tell people he did his duty. He didn’t come home. Those words have echoed through the past 14 years of our lives as our family tries to move forward.
Prior to our son enlisting in the Marines, Memorial Day was a church service we attended. We were unaware of the importance of the military services, or the man Matt was going to become. We saw him as a typical teenager doing those things teens usually do. After he joined the Marines, he became the far away Marine we sent care packages. After Marine Parris Island “boot camp” he was a far cry from the boy who wore baggy jeans in high school.
So now, what does Memorial Day mean to us. It means we stop and think about the sacrifices men and women have made to make this world a safer place for everyone, not just on Memorial Day, but every day of the year.
These Marines. Soldier. Sailors, Airmen and Coast Guard are stronger and braver than we could ever imagine ourselves being. They are heroes. They are people just like us, who heard the call to serve and could not be persuaded to do anything else. They are our kids we raised and become a heroes-in-the-making, and we had no idea.
The Marines made our son become the man he was meant to be. He wanted to help people and did that by joining the Marines, which was the only thing he felt he needed to do. Our son has shown us what dedication, honor, and love of country are. He has shown us what it means to be hero.
To us, Memorial Day is now the day we remember what it means to be a hero. Heroes are deeply rooted in our military. Those we say goodbye to with our tear-stained faces, and those we welcome home with happier tears. Memorial Day is the day we thank those who did not get the joy of homecoming. It is the day we remember the heroes who gave everything for our country.
Memorial Day is a day we are reminded of what service members have given to this country by making the supreme sacrifice. Memorial Day is a day to remember these men and women for who they are: heroes who did their duty.
The Dillons are a Gold Star Family. Their son, Matt, was Killed In Action in 2006 in Iraq on his 37th combat patrol.
Neal and Lucy Dillon
Aiken