Letter: What has U.S. been doing in Afghanistan?

As the United States began preparations to withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan, the Associated Press reported on April 22 that Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, testified before Congress that Afghanistan’s military “will certainly collapse” without continued U.S. support. He added he also was concerned over the Afghan government’s ability to protect the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.
Since initiating military operations in Afghanistan on Oct. 7, 2001, the U.S. has thus far spent approximately $2.26 trillion. This includes activity in neighboring Pakistan. However, the greatest cost and true tragedy in light of McKenzie’s assessment of the Afghan military is the 2,442 American troops, six American DoD civilians and 3,936 American contractors killed in Afghanistan.
My question is: if Afghanistan’s military “will certainly collapse” after 19 years and four months of American military and civil support, the expenditure $2.26 trillion, and the loss of 6,384 American lives, what have we been doing?
John H. Beach
Aiken