Letter: Water work for woods deserve rethinking

Not long ago we were informed that it may be wise to rethink the scope of work dedicated to reducing Aiken’s surface water runoff into Hitchcock Woods because the bids were significantly higher than our estimate. Today we have been informed that since an unexpected influx of funds that it is now reasonable to expend them on the higher than expected cost for the current scope of work to retard stormwater runoff to the woods.
I understand that the woods are a positive asset for this community.
I understand that, because of topography, the runoff water from the area that is Aiken would have found its way into the woods even if Aiken was not here.
I understand that because of Aiken’s existence, growth and our management of stormwater that erosion in the woods is different than it would have been if Aiken were not here.
I understand that the woods are used by a small percent of our residents.
I understand that while there is some ever worsening erosion in the woods caused by the city management of runoff water that most of the woods remains well managed and available for the few who use it.
From reviewing the original scope of work, my understanding was:
• That residents would experience significant inconvenience during this work;
• We would be left with significant scarring within the city similar to what we currently have in the downtown boulevards;
• Some of the proposed new ditches looked like they could become hazards to traffic;
• I remember after reviewing that scope of work that I thought a new nickname for Aiken could be “Scarsdale”;
• My memory tells me that this scope of work did nothing to correct the current erosion in the woods;
• I suggested at the time that we may be better off spending any monies that we expend on this ancient issue in the woods and not expose Aiken residents to the inconvenience and possible hazards that new ditches close to existing roadways would possibly cause;
• The recent bids seemed to be causing a potential rethinking of the scope;
• Now I read in this morning’s paper that since we have a windfall of new funds that we are willing to expend them on this issue with no rethinking of the scope of work.
My current suggestion is not only do we rethink the scope of work for the Hitchcock Woods erosion issue but we rethink how we can best use these new funds to benefit the community at large.
Certainly the Aiken hotel continues to present an eyesore and potential fire hazard. Possibly some of these funds could be used for this issue. Aiken’s infrastructure improvement could utilize some of this funding. Upgrading eyesore properties around Aiken is another potential use of these funds. The default thinking of utilizing these funds to cover a scope of work with essential no benefit to Aiken residents seems unfortunate.
Time to rethink!
Ronald L. Feller
Aiken