Letter: Wall lights create confusion on Whiskey

As you are headed south on Whiskey Road at the Easy Street and Third Avenue intersection, there are four marker lights mounted on the brick wall. These lights were apparently installed to prevent recurrent collisions with the wall at this location. Unfortunately at night, these marker lights appear as headlights of oncoming traffic as you approach the intersection (two cars, one slightly behind the other).
The sharp left bend in the road is not readily visible and your natural inclination is to steer to the right of the oncoming traffic. This, of course, would only result in another brick wall collision. Note: The left bend in the road is not visible until you are virtually at the intersection. There are several inexpensive solutions to this problem. For example, road markers could be installed to clearly illuminate the bend in the road and/or colored lenses could be attached to the four brick wall mounted lights to distinguish them from headlights.
Terrence Lafferty
Aiken