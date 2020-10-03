Letter: Voting Trump out is vital

To Mr. Meyer's letter asking "Is Trump really all that bad?"
He's worse and just spreading chaos. No empathy, diplomacy or decorum. A liar, criminal and coward – not a president – a wannabe king.
Not dangerous? He lauds white supremacists, reverses sound legislation, violates the Constitution, bullies and denigrates anyone with an opinion, insults other countries' leaders. America is an international laughing stock due to his behavior. An impetuous child. Not forgivable quirks – major flaws of character, ability and competence.
COVID-19 response – deplorable. Inherited a pandemic book and trained professionals. Trump, intent on overturning anything Obama, ignored materials/fired/recommissioned the office. More than 200,000 Americans dead due to his denial and inaction for our safety. He relishes unsafe rallies and resurrecting a "self-built" economy. His wall – mainly repairs. Millions collected from citizens for the build and contributors defrauded. Healthcare – needed more than ever – no plan just abolishing Obamacare. Broken promises. Americans are suffering – that's "not so bad?"
Fake news is real, and purported by Trump, his lackeys (McConnell, Graham, Barr and others). Trump: "drain the swamp" – it's overfilled with donors appointed to positions they're unqualified for. Others indicted, convicted, sentenced for lying to Congress, misappropriating funds and worse. His rants are distraction, like so much of his rhetoric.
I was raised Republican, with compassionate values, believing in hard work and reward. No Republican Party now, it's the Trump party. Can't respect Trump, because he demands it. Respect is earned. Voting out Trump is vital to our survival.
Beverly Jackson
Aiken