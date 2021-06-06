Letter: Voter suppression must not be allowed

Thank you, James Haviland, for your kind words in your letter to the Editor on May 23. Contrary to what you and I are accustomed to, voting for many people will become much harder across this country in the 2022 election. Lawmakers in 47 states have so far introduced 361 bills to make it harder to vote in this country. This is in direct contradiction to the 2020 “most secure election in American history,” according to Trump-appointed federal election officials. I can only attribute these attempts to make it harder to vote to the fact that the former president lost 60 court cases. He lost every recount he asked for. Finally, the insurrection on Jan. 6 that he fomented didn’t overturn the election that he lost. So he asked his followers that are legislators to suppress the vote instead. Oh yes, this is his logic: if you can’t win in a regular election, then just don’t let as many people vote.
When you said “New voting regulation laws ask for nothing other than what legal American citizens are already doing,” you are re-characterizing laws that are anything but benign. These laws not only make it harder to vote absentee and by mail and curtail time limits to both register and cast a ballot. The Georgia law actually changes who can be the head of the election board. The now non-partisan head of the election board will be removed and a partisan secretary of state will be appointed to overturn the will of the people in any election. Georgia lawmakers will be able to install the secretary of state as the chairman of the state elections board and the lawmakers can also appoint three of the five appointments to the board. This is a blatant partisan (read Republican) effort to thwart the will of voters.
After the 2020 election, the former president called Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, to ask him to “find 11,780 votes” that the former president needed to win. The Secretary of State courageously declined to overturn the will of the people at the former president’s request. Now that the law is changed, Georgia lawmakers can just remove the Secretary of State to make sure in 2022 and beyond that there will be no opposition to overturning the will of the people.
We must not allow voter suppression to raise its ugly head again. We must encourage and enable all citizens to vote. That is the basis of our democracy.
Michele Springsteen
Aiken