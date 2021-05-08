Letter: Victory Gardens should make a comeback

In World War I and II, Victory Gardens popped up across the United States as a way to mitigate war rationing. During WWII, over 40% of the nation’s produce was raised in backyard gardens. Backyards were home to small flocks of chickens and often a pig to keep their families in eggs and meat. Prior to last March, Americans assumed their food supply was infallible. We have since learned this is not the case. With rolling shortages over the past year, Victory Gardens popped up once again.
While most grocery shelves are full again, this is not the time to assume our food system is infallible. The average age of farmers in the U.S. is 57.5 and increasing with one-third of farmers over retirement age. Small farms are being forced out and consolidated at an exponential rate.
Our consolidated food systems are a threat to our national security. Single processing plants control 5% of the nation’s pork supply. Four companies control over 80% of the nation’s beef supply and the numbers are similar for pork and chicken. These are monopolies and they control our food. They are also some of the largest polluters in the United States. Large Consolidated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFO) produce as much animal waste annually as small cities.
Our buying practices are also to blame. Fifty years ago, you could not go to the grocery store and expect to find out-of-season produce or ethnic foods from around the world. Now, we make our shopping lists with zero regard for season or food miles. We don’t stop to consider how far that avocado traveled to reach us. As a “foodie” I am the first to admit that I buy produce that has traveled 8,000 miles to get to my grocery store, but I do my best to select as much Certified S.C. Grown produce as I can.
What can you do to ensure your family’s food supply is safe from future disruptions, as well as reduce food miles, and pollution from CAFOs? First, turn to the solution that has proven to work: Victory Gardens. Plant a garden, or even a single tomato plant on your balcony! Buy local – look for the Certified S.C. Grown label! We have a plethora of great local farmers selling eggs, chicken, pork, and beef raised humanely with regenerative farming practices. Consider adopting garden and chicken friendly policies in your Homeowners Association regulations. Adding a few chicken hens is a great way to keep your family in eggs! Finally, think about your purchases, where did your food come from, how was it raised, what has been added?
Together we can mitigate future disruptions to our food system. We can push back on the national food monopolies and demand that they adopt environmentally friendly practices. And we can support our local farm families who struggle daily to make ends meet.
Kara Rutter
Aiken