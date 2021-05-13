Letter: Unchecked immigration changing U.S.

This letter is not meant to be a rant. It is meant to call the situation at the southern border what it is: A long term investment by the Democrats.
It’s a good plan. In the short term, they have no intention of slowing the entry of illegal immigrants. They know or believe that the majority of the immigrants and their offspring will eventually vote Democratic, especially if they are recipients of the free stuff approach to governing that now exists in Washington.
Beyond the immediate surge of immigrants who may shortly be voted the right to citizenship, it’s very likely that their birth rate will be much higher than that of existing citizens. That fact already has been proven in the U.S. and in countries around the world. As the old saying goes: “the times they are a-changin." Get used to it.
Miles Hall
Aiken