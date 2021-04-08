Letter: U.S. on the road to socialism

What are your expectations of government? I remember the words of JFK, “ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”
Boy, have things changed. Do you understand how extreme views take hold, and like a disease, destroy a nation? Socialism/Marxism is making huge inroads in this country and the Democratic Party. That is not a good thing. First, and this is not reported enough in the media, the Chinese Communist Party is very patient and is willing to slowly invest in the destruction of America. By invest, other than buying up property, businesses and colleges, I also include their total willingness to bribe our CEOs and elected officials.
Eric Swalwell was having an affair with a Chinese spy and yet is still in congress and on the intelligence committee. Joe Biden enriched himself, through his family, from Chinese investments in his son. Mitch McConnell is getting rich with his Chinese wife, whose family owns a shipping company through contracts favorable to China. There are a lot more who have sold out our country.
Large companies, colleges and politicians on both side of the aisle, are all in the pocket of China. Even the NBA. An exaggeration? Sadly no.
So, how does this transformation take place? Simple greed, lust, and arrogance. Admittedly, the GOP is not excused in this, but at least it tries to hold on to some values that made this country great. The Democrats and the Biden administration seem to be all in on totalitarianism and socialism. People were worried about Trump as a menace to democracy? Someone who supported the Bill of Rights, religious freedom, freedom of speech, the right to bear arms? Seriously? Have you been keeping an eye on the Biden administration? Killing woman’s sports, killing jobs, losing energy independence and so much more.
There is your tyrant. The Democrats are trying to eliminate election integrity so they can cheat as much and as often as they please, just like they did in 2020. Unless something changes, and quickly, you are about to see the death of the greatest nation this planet has ever seen.
Do you swallow all the lies of the Biden administration and the Democrats? The filibuster is Jim Crow? That must make the Democrats the biggest racists. (Of course they are.) They used the filibuster often, including Biden and Obama. Voter ID is Jim Crow? Even though everyone needs an ID to do hundreds of things in their daily lives, but for some reason asking for an ID to vote is racist? Really?
I for one have always been against more government control and power. In this country the government supposedly exists to serve the people, but yet, as it gets larger and larger, it only serves itself. Centralized control, socialism leading to communism.
Which side are you on? Individual freedom or more government control?
Stewart Meyer
Aiken