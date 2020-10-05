Letter: Trump's response to virus is pitiful

On Fareed Zakaria’s Aug. 30 “Global Public Square” program on CNN, Zakaria surveyed the rest of the world for their reactions relative to how the U.S. has handled the COVID-19 pandemic. The short answer is that the vast majority believed the U.S. had failed miserably. Many were disappointed because they believed that we, above all others, would be the best prepared and capable to address the problem and that we would show leadership in doing so. Some were simply shocked, others surprised and some actually embarrassed for us.
Among the reactions from our European neighbors, however, one stands out. Fintan O’Toole, in his April 25, 2020, article in the Irish Times wrote, ”Over more than two centuries, the United States has stirred a very wide range of feelings in the rest of the world: love and hatred, fear and hope, envy and contempt, awe and anger. But there is one emotion that has never been directed toward the United States until now: PITY. However bad things are for most other rich democracies, it is hard not to feel sorry for Americans. Most of them did not vote for Donald Trump in 2016, yet they are locked down with a malignant narcissist who, instead of protecting people from COVID-19, has amplified its lethality. The country Trump promised to make great again has never in its history seemed so pitiful.”
Although one might have thought that such a rebuke, delivered in April, would have produced a nasty response from the president or possibly spurred the administration to do more to arrest the runaway pandemic, we now know why we have seen neither. The recent revelations recorded in Bob Woodward’s "Rage" have opened the eyes of many who, heretofore, have been among the “none so blind as they who will not see.” Since January, the president has known just how deadly and contagious COVID-19 is and has continued to lie to the nation and, in the process, divided the nation into those who wanted to believe their ostensible leader and those who wanted to believe the doctors and scientists.
With over 6 million cases and over 200,000 deaths, the president has continued to deny responsibility for the pandemic’s devastation on our fellow Americans and has defended himself by saying he did not want to cause panic among us. Others have already claimed that the only panic that Trump was concerned about was that to the stock market as he has continued to urge cities to open up, exposing even more to the lethality of the virus. His only concern has been to the destruction of the economy which, ironically, he has caused by lying about the virus’s contagion, thereby further delaying any possible return to normalcy. His response has been nothing but pitiful and should disqualify him from earning anyone’s vote for re-election.
Michael Naples
Aiken