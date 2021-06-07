Letter: Trump on his way to being dictator

The recent letter by Dr. Crosby enumerated some of the many unwise and even cruel actions taken by Trump during his presidency. All of which are well-known and approved by his many followers and this is a threat to democracy.
A book titled, “How To Be A Dictator,” by historian Frank Dikotto was recently published. In the book, he surveyed some of the more prominent authoritarian rurles of the 20th century. Among them were Mao, Hitler, Stalin and others.
It seems there was a common pattern in their rise to power. By words and actions, they attracted like-minded followers who identified with their bigotry, racism or greed but the most important step in the way to absolute power was the discrediting of the press and what it prints.
These ruelers had their own version of the truth that was gospel to their supporters. Critics were imprisoned or disappeared. With these few steps and a one-party state, their power was secure and they ruled for many years.
We have witnessed some of this in our country of late, an exception being that Trump’s revenge on his critics was limited to character assassination or cruel humiliation while some of his friends around the world poisoned or dismembered their critics.
Maxine Dexter
Aiken