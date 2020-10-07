Letter: Trump is not dividing the country

I find it very difficult to understand those who do not like President Trump because of his personality and/or the way he talks. I submit he trashes political correctness and tells it like it is. I would rather have a president who talks to us and not down to us. A president who says what he is going to do and does it. A president who is not a career politician.
So you don’t like President Trump? Then you are complicit in handing this country over to a bunch of radical leftists. Let’s face it Democrats, your party has left you. My parents were Democrats. They would be going bonkers knowing that their party supports government-funded late term abortions.
Some say the current administration is acting like a monarchy. My response is to look no further than the mainstream media (ABC, NBC, CBS) and cable networks like CNN and MSNBC. There is no doubt they carry the water for the left as well as major newspapers. So I ask you, who is trying to create a monarchy? The free press should be nonpartisan. This alone is really scary.
So, in closing President Trump did not divide the country. The day of his inauguration a New York paper wrote, “Let the impeachment begin." On Inauguration Day celebrities said they felt like blowing up the White House.
Relax and enjoy the prosperity and respect this country is enjoying.
John Olschon
Aiken