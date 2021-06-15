Letter: Trump is a threat to America

First, I would like to congratulate Tom Springsteen for his letter in the Wednesday, June 2, edition of the Aiken Standard. He hit the nail on the head.
On Feb. 13, 2017, I sent the letter “Letter writer read his mind” and it was printed in the Aiken Standard. Actually, the letter was written to try to clarify a previously appearing one in the paper.
In the letter, I mentioned the “do-nothing Congress” during the last six years of the Obama presidency and the obstruction of government. Seems like nothing has changed with the Republicans after blocking a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. I think the Republican Party has become one of obstruction and anti-democracy. Trying to keep people from voting, what does that tell you? As long as Donald Trump is their leader, don’t expect any change.
By the way, I stated in the letter that I was concerned about Trump’s mental health. After four years in office, I think it has even deteriorated. Sen. Lindsey Graham said without Trump the party can’t grow. With him, they lost the House in 2018 and the Senate and the White House in 2020. He’s a winner, Lindsey, like you said during the 2016 campaign but a few rounds of golf changes things.
Early in the Trump administration, Rep. Joe Wilson said at a Aiken Republican meeting that Trump was a man of courage and I disagreed with him. Now, I agree. No president before him has tried so hard to bring our democracy down and he almost did it. Congressman, I don’t know if that was courage on his part or the desire to be like Vladimir Putin or just hatred of our Constitution. I have an idea but haven’t figured it out yet.
Jim McGaughy
Aiken