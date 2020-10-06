Letter: Trump failed the American people

Finally Mr. President you have spoken a truth. In his own words Trump told Bob Woodward that he purposely did not tell us, the American people, the truth about the COVID–19 virus because he didn’t want to create a panic. Seriously, Mr. President. When Pearl Harbor was attacked, we didn’t panic – we rallied. When the World Trade Center was attacked in 2001, we didn’t panic – we rallied. Mr. President, had you been honest about the virus with us, we would not have panicked, we would have rallied. If you had been honest with us, Mr. President, tens of thousands of people might still be with their loved ones.
You failed us, Mr. President, by not being honest, and it’s insulting to think that you, Mr. President, did not believe in us – the American people.
Robert Levitt
Aiken