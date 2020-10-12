Letter: Trump deserves a second term

There are those who oppose the Trump presidency for various reasons, some valid and others irrational. But he clearly should be elected to a second term. Here is why: Trump has been highly effective and productive in the office despite facing concerted efforts and designs to thwart, frustrate, resist and undermine his presidency.
First, one must acknowledge that Trump is not a perfect man or president, but neither were others. Significantly, and unlike some previous office holders, Trump’s most serious faults occurred when he was a private citizen. S
In a past letter, the writer made note that Trump decided to run for president not for the lust of power or money (all of which he had) but simply because he thought the country had been badly mismanaged. He had a beautiful and loving family and a successful business so why give that up for politics. Patriotism comes to mind. This observation will be hard to swallow for many, but is true nevertheless.
Many charges levied against the president have been largely scurrilous and often the exhibition of a strong bias and hate. At the start, Trump was subjected to a conspiracy by the actions of various agencies and individuals to discredit him and his campaign as we have learned from recent revelations. That Trump won the 2016 election was almost miraculous in the face of all the false charges levied against him. He was labeled an illegitimate president even before his inauguration. Thus the “resistance” was born, and he is not even given the respect that the office deserves.
Before the pandemic, we had a robust economy with millions of good paying jobs, low energy prices and the repatriation of some companies that had gone or were considering going overseas. He negotiated favorable trade deals and withdrew from unfair agreements. Trump had largely defeated terrorist groups and extricated us from foreign wars in addition to brokering peace deals between historically at war nations. The stock market was booming adding much value to investments and retirement accounts. These are just a few of his accomplishments and one could name many more.
Some of our presidents had to endure incredibly challenging times and events such as those who served during the Civil War, First and Second World Wars, a host of epidemics and the Great Depression. How one rates the severity of the trials is largely subjective. But one thing is for sure: Over the whole of his term, Trump has had to deal with very grave challenges and has been so forcefully attacked that a lesser man would have wilted under the extreme pressure. That he would even consider running for a second term in the face of all has to be out of selflessness and not simply ego or the lust for power. He simply wants a chance to finish what he started – in his own words, to “Make America Great Again.”
P.M. Palmere
Aiken