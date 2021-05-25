Letter: Trump a danger to America

This letter is in response to the column by Jack DeVine published May 12. You mention the pros of Donald Trump. Let me give you the other side.
Donald Trump did nothing to stop the pandemic. He knew how dangerous it was. More than 500,000 people died. He was not a good representative for precautions. He refused to simply wear a mask. He insisted everyone go back to work and school. He put us in a position of work or virus. He refused to even mention it.
Yes, we had a vaccine in record time. Once we did, he dropped implementation. It was only when Biden came in was the vaccine distributed and the vaccine distribution implemented. Anyone who wants a vaccine can have one.
As far as his administration, he separated children from parents. He put people in cages. His actions were cruel. We are still looking to reunite parents with children.
He used national lands for mining. He passed a tax plan for the super rich. He denied climate change. He got out of the climate accord and reversed all efforts to save the planet. He lied over 35,000 times. He said he won the election when over 60 courts, the Supreme Court, the Attorney General and his election official all stated he lost and Biden won. He instigated an act of sedition on the U.S. Capitol. He has made the U.S. a haven for domestic terrorism. And it is dangerous.
Biden has tried to help the middle and lower class. People are hurting. Food, housing, jobs etc. We desperately need an infrastructure plan. Our roads, bridges and other structures are falling apart.
What did Mr. Trump do? He had infrastructure week. No other action.
Now we are in danger of losing our Democracy because of this man. He wants a dictatorship where he will be president forever. If he is successful, it will be too late and you will regret it. Lies will be truthiness. As long as he gets what he wants, he doesn’t care about the country. If it collapses after he’s gone, it fine with him.
I am older. I have fought for democracy all my life. Republicans do not have any programs but Donald Trump. Our election was secure. The Republicans want to win not by attracting voters or helping people, but by stopping voting so they can win no matter what. What kind of democracy is that?
Dr. Amelia Crosby
Charleston