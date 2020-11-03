Letter: Things to consider after the election

Now that the election is just about over, there is time to reflect on the past year and our process of election politics. So here are a few thoughts for your consideration and also for the many politicians.
First, isn’t it pleasant to turn on the television and not see the many and continuous blasphemous ads by the party machines about the other candidates… many of which distorted the truth to their own liking and which mislead our voters. Maybe the media will in the future, limit the pure number of political ads allowed by candidates.
Second, it is now wonderful to not hear some lying politicians and media folks talking about Russia, Russia, Russia and maybe now talking about making a better America, America, America. After all, the Russia hoax was proven not to involve any presidential collusion but this one historical Mueller investigation does illustrate the delusional aspects of politics and how Citizens can be swayed to believe half truths.
Third, it should be a growing concern that the huge amounts of money contributed to candidate coffers were from outside sources in an attempt to buy political leverage in the South Carolina senatorial race. Our state was a prime example of wealthy out-of-state people and large corporations using the power of the purse to influence the minds of our citizens. Do we not believe that our people know better about the affairs of the state than these outsiders?
Maybe all such money in the future should be limited and reprioritized to rehabilitate some of the state’s less fortunate areas; be used in opportunity zones to promote business; and be distributed to pay for food and housing for the poor. A financial cap for both state and federal campaigns might be enacted to recommit the vast sources of political campaign money to the needs of our country without imposing additional taxes on the people.
Fourth, isn’t free speech a communication means for both liberal and conservative ideas. Our major television and news media were at best very poor at presenting the viewpoints of both the sides of the story thereby clearly presenting their bias in communicating. Also, the social media demonstrated a prejudice by censuring the free speech of a number of people including the current political administration to express their views. In the future whoever our elected Congressional leaders may be, it would behoove them to review the matter of free speech in light of the words of our Constitution and the past actions of the media.
We could go on and on and each American likely has some other thoughts regarding this prior election time. But what is most important about these matters is the concern as to where as a nation we are going in the future regarding election politics. Have Americans given any thoughts to this concern? Our chosen congressional representatives and senators have a choice. They can either sit back and do little or they can be active and address some of these election issues for the betterment of America. So what is going to happen to our current election process? Pass along your concerns to your representatives and senators.
A. Budnick
Aiken