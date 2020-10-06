Letter: The 1950s weren't all bad

After reading Ms. Johnson's letter on Sept. 11, I felt obligated to respond.
Ms. Johnson doesn’t believe going back to the 1950s is a good idea. Really? I grew up in the ’50s and think it was a wonderful time for being a kid and in which to grow up.
As a kid, I really didn’t think about politics or politicians, the Cold War, a nuclear war, the stock market and the like. I was never in fear for my life when I and the neighborhood kids walked alone to the bus stop in the dark to get a 30 minute bus ride ride to school on the other side of town. I could even get on a bus to go into town by myself to see a movie.
Was I afraid of being molested, assaulted, robbed, or shot? Never. There were no government handouts, free meals in school, preferential hiring and the like.
Being raised in New Jersey, I didn’t know there was a race issue since we had kids in our school who were of different races, creeds and religions. We did things together like play sports, eat together and have fun together. What we did have was a country of kids being raised by Democrat and Republican mothers and fathers, living together as a family unit. Parents who paid attention to their kids, disciplined them when necessary without someone calling the police and made their kids get part-time jobs to learn about life.
What I learned was that if you worked and studied hard, you had an excellent chance to be a success in life. I did succeed, without this government's assistance. During this time, we had presidents from both parties in power who talked and worked together to do their job; nothing like today.
People think things would be better under Biden because Trump lies. Has anyone looked into and listened to stories Biden's time in office for all those years?
Trump has only had four years under constant pressure to do his job. Biden can't handle that pressure.
Richard A. Wilson
Aiken