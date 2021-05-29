Letter: Thanks for making CNTA program a success

Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness annually provides scholarships for high school and college students and provides grants for educators for use in the classroom. Fundraising events are one element that supports these programs.
In 2020, CNTA launched its Community Gift Card Program to help raise funds for its charity raffles and provide much needed cash for local businesses struggling with COVID-19 restrictions. To date, this program has contributed over $3,500 to local businesses.
The program is a “win-win” for CNTA and local businesses. CNTA receives gift cards and items for its charity raffles and local businesses receive the cash from gift card purchases. The program asks CNTA members to either buy and donate gift cards to CNTA or donate cash that CNTA uses to purchase gift cards.
In 2021, the program raised over $2,200 from 21 donors for use as raffle items in the CNTA Charity Golf Tournament. All funds raised were used to purchase gift cards to restaurants and small businesses in the local region.
It is gratifying to see our members and friends (and your neighbors) embrace this program to help local businesses and in return support CNTA’s educational outreach efforts.
The Community Gift Card program was born out of the unique circumstances of COVID-19, but plans are to continue this program as CNTA and its members are proud supporters of our community. This simple way of giving back to the businesses who support us will hopefully be around for years to come. More information on the program and options to donate, visit cntaware.org/about-us/.
Allison Hamilton Molnar
Jim Marra
Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness