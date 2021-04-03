Letter: Thank you for the kind gesture

I want to send a heartfelt thank you to the lady who paid my grocery bill at Kroger on Feb. 25.
The cashier was almost finished ringing up my groceries when I realized I had left my checkbook at home.
I told the cashier about my problem and called a manager over. I asked him if I could place my cart to the side so I could drive home to get my checkbook and pay my bill.
Suddenly, the cashier told me my groceries had been paid for and handed me my receipt!
I was stunned and turned to thank her and to tell her she didn't have to do that.
The woman said she wanted to and I thanked her again for her kindness.
I hope she reads this and will know how very touched I was and will pay her good deed forward.
Karen Stein
Aiken