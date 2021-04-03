You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Thank you for the kind gesture

Letters to the editor-2021
Canva

I want to send a heartfelt thank you to the lady who paid my grocery bill at Kroger on Feb. 25.

The cashier was almost finished ringing up my groceries when I realized I had left my checkbook at home.

I told the cashier about my problem and called a manager over. I asked him if I could place my cart to the side so I could drive home to get my checkbook and pay my bill.

Suddenly, the cashier told me my groceries had been paid for and handed me my receipt!

I was stunned and turned to thank her and to tell her she didn't have to do that.

The woman said she wanted to and I thanked her again for her kindness.

I hope she reads this and will know how very touched I was and will pay her good deed forward.

Karen Stein

Aiken


Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News