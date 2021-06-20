Letter: Thank you for making the Memorial Day Parade a success

On behalf of the Aiken County Veterans Affairs Office, the Aiken County Veterans Council and the Aiken Memorial Day Parade Planning Committee, we extend our sincere thanks to everyone in Aiken County and surrounding areas who had a part in making this annual event a success.
A special thank you to:
• The Aiken Public Safety and the City of Aiken employees who hung the banners and cleaned the streets prior to the parade.
• Chief Charles Barranco, CPT Brian Key, SGT Porter Smith, Aaron Hunkins and their staff on the day of the parade for all their help.
• Our Rotary volunteers who helped guide the entrants into position including Robert Smyczynski, Bill Wolnar, Allison Hamilton, Jane Page Thompson, Susan Dupee, Matt Dupee, Chris Caldwell, Lisa Van Pelt Diller, Noble Diller, Andrea Thomas, and Sharon Rodgers and to Ellen Priest for helping us coordinate.
• Andrew Siders for a powerful rendition of the National Anthem and Bryan Mitchell for providing the sound system.
• Our Grand Marshal Norman Thibodeau and our First Lady Jeanne Townes and their drivers.
• Those who drove old and new vehicles, walked, or rode in the parade.
• Jena the helicopter provided by Celebrate Freedom Foundation.
• To MOAA for staffing the reviewing stand.
• Shellhouse Funeral Home for the reviewing stand tent and for the antique caisson and the Aiken Mounted Unit for the riderless horse.
• The Aiken Golf Course for loaning the golf cart.
• The Aiken Sheriff's Pipes & Drums, the Parris Island Marine Band and the 246th Army Band of the South Carolina National Guard for the incredible music. And to the First Presbyterian Church and Saint Mary’s school for providing accommodations for the band.
• The 130-plus organizations who participated in the parade. And most especially to the hundreds of patriotic citizens who turned out to watch the parade – we are so very grateful for each one of you. You continue to support us and the overarching reason we conduct this parade every year: to remind our youth and reinforce to our citizens that Memorial Day is a time of solemn reflection to honor those armed forces members who made the ultimate sacrifice so that we may continue to live in freedom.
Members of this year’s parade planning committee did an outstanding job managing a myriad of details. We are grateful for their commitment and support. Leslie Hull-Ryde, Councilwoman Gail Diggs, Catherine Bedenbaugh, Ed Knight, Haley Knight, Brian Wilner, Shannon Mayes, Rita Herrick, Karen Thompson, Sheila Pate, Don Jenkins and Dave Twigg – our thanks to each of you. To Dwight Bradham, Aiken County veterans’ services officer and Lowell Koppert, Aiken County Veterans Council chairman, we couldn’t have managed without your support and dedication to this cause.
We are already making plans for next year’s parade and hope that once again the wonderful citizens of this special community will partner with us to pull off another successful and unique tribute to the fallen. Mark your calendars now for May 28, 2022.
Duncan Huyler and Linda Caldwell
Directors of the 2021 Aiken Memorial Day Parade