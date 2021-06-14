Letter: Student progress must measured, transparent

The guest editorial, “Use federal windfall to give S.C. kids a boost,” suggests the importance of district leadership capacity in transforming schools. What isn’t recommended is “more of the same that hasn’t been working for so many kids.” Or, new equipment and off-the shelf learning programs. “It’ll be up to all of us to hold school districts accountable for taking advantage of what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the editorial states.
This “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” is making something different happen for S.C students. Students’ readiness to learn and their proficiency and mastery of curriculum standards needs to drive this funding initiative. Districts have an obligation to provide a system that measures kids' achievement in reading and math the first school day in September 2021. This assessment will inform the development of learning experiences that promote growth. Every student is potentially at a different level of proficiency based on instructional downtime and learning gaps due to COVID-19. Students’ brains may not be ready to make the cognitive connections necessary to learn grade-level material. This deficiency places kids at a disadvantage in learning the curriculum and of falling further behind. Addressing the need for focused student intervention prior to the 2021-2022 school year is critical. Schools need to collaboratively build instructional capacity that meets individual student needs.
This summer is an optimal time to implement this assessment. I suggest districts target federal funds to pay teams of educators to collaboratively decide on an assessment protocol. Assessment teams at grade levels, and content areas should be prepared to provide a beginning, middle and year-end benchmark that measures the progress of each student. This data will drive classroom instruction throughout the school year. Research-based assessment protocols tied to national standards of progress are commercially available and should be explored and adopted at every school.
If there was ever a time for school districts to step up their vision for student achievement, it is now. Systematically implementing change with the “federal windfall” is the responsibility of district leadership in curriculum and instruction. Meaningful coaching and feedback for teachers as they work alone in grade level teams and in content area meetings will promote collegiality and trust, and build an entire community of learners. Evaluating the assessment system outcomes and sharing the data with Boards of Education and the community is essential for every superintendent of schools in South Carolina. Our students deserve the best curriculum we can offer. And holding school districts’ accountable is the responsibility of taxpayers. Let’s ensure that the $1.9 billion dollars is spent directly on student achievement; and that student progress is transparently measured and shared with stakeholders.
Lyn J. Langford
Aiken