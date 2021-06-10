Letter: Speech comes with accountability

Who is Dr. Aruna Khilanani?
I don’t know her, but thanks to Bari Weiss, an opinion writer and editor at the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times, I have been awakened to this product of American academia.
Dr. Khilanani has trained at Cornell, Columbia, NYU and Chicago. She practices in NYC as a psychiatrist. She was at Yale giving a presentation on, “The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind.”
Here are just a few of the quotes from the presentation.
“We need to remember that directly talking about race to white people is useless, because they are at the wrong level of conversation. Addressing racism assumes that white people can see and process what we are talking about.
“This is the cost of talking to white people at all. The cost of your own life, as they suck you dry. There are no good apples out there. White people make my blood boil.”
“I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body, and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a … favor.”
“White people are out of their minds and they have been for a long time.”
For more, visit https://bariweiss.substack.com/p/the-psychopathic-problem-of-the-white.
She still has her job and there are those out there who actually find some truth in her words. This very sick woman makes David Duke look like a saint. This is what comes from those who want to spew white privilege and critical race theory. According to the Encyclopaedia Britannica, “…liberalism was incapable of adequately addressing fundamental problems of injustice in American society because its emphasis on the equitable treatment under the law of all races rendered it capable of recognizing only the most overt and obvious racist practices, not those that were relatively indirect, subtle or systemic.” (2) I would like to see a list of these injustices and who has the mathematical model to prove their opinion.
So now a group of so-called academics are going to put their opinionated heads together and systematically identify the sins of the white race whose culture created a set of laws for all races yet missed the relatively indirect or subtle issues creating injustices for all those citizens who have pigmented skin. No other personal or cultural reason… just the color of their skin. What would these mental derelicts have thought of Dr. Martin Luther King?
Let's not forget the freedom of speech as guaranteed in the First Amendment. No, let's not forget. Let's not forget that this freedom comes with accountability. This woman has just stood up in a crowded theater with a bull horn and screamed “fire!”
Gus Fitch
Aiken