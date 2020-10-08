Letter: Some questions for Mr. Biden

Mr. Biden, we know that you and all of your relatives are wealthy and consequential.
If you are elected, are you willing to forego your presidential salary as President Trump has done?
Are you willing to share the hardships of the American public by foregoing all perks of office?
Are you aware of, have been a part of, or agreed to, congressional legislation to confiscate or heavily tax the IRA and 401(k) savings of the taxpayers to fund government operations, including payments to non-taxpaying Americans and our aliens of working age?
Are you in favor of an emoluments tax on government appointees or employees above Grade GS 12 (to include pensions) considering the extraordinary wealth building of Government office.
Does 30-40% of total compensation seem fair?
We look forward to your positive responses on all of the above questions.
L.E. Stohlman
Aiken