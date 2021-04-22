Letter: Socialism makes America successful

In response to Mr. Meyers’s diatribe in the April 11 edition of the Aiken Standard, he believes that the American experience is rife with socialism and destroying our country. Let me respond by saying most Republicans are socialists, they just don’t know it. In Republican-land (the land in which Republican politics dwell; where irony and contradiction lose all meaning) the GOP base has been taught to hate socialism. After all, the red states receive more money back from the federal government then taxes collected then the blue states (redistributing wealth).
The meaning of socialism has been forever convoluted by the right-wing. Their primary fear seems to revolve around the idea of ownership. The fear is more along the lines that the government will take over and take away all their stuff, then distribute their stuff to other people.
To Republicans who say they despise socialism because of shared ownership: Do you live in a condo? Socialist. Live in an apartment building or a duplex? Socialist. How about a housing development with a gate? Socialist. Do you own a membership at a country club? Socialist. Do you own shares of a publicly traded company? Socialist.
Socialist structures are everywhere my Republican friends, America is strong not in spite of them, but because of them. Most Republicans (all those who don’t make more than six-figure salaries) definitely have socialist tendencies when it comes to how socialism approaches valuation. Do you think someone should get paid $250,000 a year for doing no work? Do you think someone should be paid what their work is worth? You think like a socialist.
During the election of 2020, the anti-socialism rancor seeped all over the country, particularly the idea of welfare, food stamps and anything that helped the poor. Giveaways I believe is how the argument was framed for the Republican voter base. That was good red meat for them to chew on – redistribution of wealth.
Don’t like redistribution of wealth or shared-burden services by the government? Here’s a starter list of socialist services in America, public and private – try living without these for a while; Medicare, Social Security, National Parks, prisons, border protection (find me one Republican who wants that to go away), the justice system, NFL (the NFL shares revenue), water (the fact you can drink it and not die), public schools, public transportation, the church (help other parishioners?), public sewers (do you want to go back to outhouses?), trash collection, charities, roads, firemen and police.
All of these things are socialist in design, or teach aspects of socialism. Basically, civilization is socialism. If America did not practice some measure of socialism, we would not have a military. That alone should make conservatives stop shouting and think a little.
Richard H. Koblin
Aiken