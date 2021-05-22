Letter: Socialism leads to less freedom

If you’ve wondered why so many people have a favorable opinion of socialism, you have to look no further than to analyze the thinking errors in the muddle-headed letter to the editor ”Socialism makes America successful” in the April 23 issue of the Aiken Standard. The author claimed that “Basically, civilization is socialism.” His argument consisted of claiming that any cooperation of individuals in society was an example of socialism.
Such a confusion is possible only to someone who does not think in essentials. In essence, socialism is the political system where the government owns the means of production – supposedly to do what is best for society. Because there is no societal mind, governmental policies in socialism are set by a dictator (typically) or by evershifting pressure groups (in democratic socialism).
The essence of property is that the owner controls its use as she sees fit as long as she violates no one else’s right to do the same with what he owns. In contrast to socialism, capitalism is the political system that protects individuals’ ownership from “society” dictating use.
The essence of government is that it has the legal monopoly on the use of force. A capitalist political system is created to put force under objective control such that individuals cannot initiate force – including individuals acting as government agents. Rather than protecting individuals’ rights to be free from coercion, a socialist system demands that individuals sacrifice their lives and property when it is “good for society.”
Under capitalism, cooperation is not enforced but happens freely when both sides see gain for their efforts, Seeing no gain, each goes his own way. Under socialism those who have the ear of the government pull out their guns to get their way. It is a very confused mind that thinks that coerced action is cooperation.
I find it disappointing that people evade or are ignorant of the contrast between less and more free countries – Russia vs. the U.S., Eastern European countries vs. Western European countries during the Cold War, North and South Korea today. It should be clear that the more capitalism (i.e., freedom), the more a country flourishes and the more socialism (i.e., state control), the more a country stagnates or regresses.
Many Democrats are lauding socialism. Biden is avoiding the term but acting in that direction. The Republicans hate the word but, unfortunately, dare not oppose the calls for sacrifice that socialist policies demand. Fortunately, so far, there has remained enough freedom in the technical sector to make up for the stagnation in other sectors – but will that last? Not if more don’t learn to think in essentials.
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken