Letter: Second Amendment is obsolete

This letter is in response to the recent letter titled “Ordinary people are the militia” by Stewart Meyer. In that article, Mr. Meyer addresses my earlier letter titled “Guns should be regulated” and accuses me of – among other things – thinking that I have a view into the minds of the founders. I do not. I do, however, have the ability to attempt to understand what the founders wrote in our Constitution, understand something about the history of the time the founders performed their work and apply modern thinking to that information.
Let me be clear, my addressing our Second Amendment is an attempt to modernize our understanding of this amendment and help prevent it from continuing to be an impediment to progress on our ability to deal effectively with the epidemic we continue to experience through relatively unrestricted access to firearms. The Second Amendment always seems to find a way of obstructing progress on this subject.
In my last letter I attempted to show why militias were no longer necessary for the purposes they originally served. In this letter, I will address the actual Second Amendment and apply modern thinking.
The Second Amendment reads:
“A well regulated Militia, Being necessary to the security of a free state, The right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
The letter “A” at the beginning of the first phrase suggests there is a singular meaning indicated.
“well regulated” indicates that whatever is to follow requires governmental oversight that must be well done. But what requires that serious oversight? “Militia.”
In this first phrase it is firmly established that whatever is to follow is in the support of militia and those militias can be dangerous and must be well regulated.
The second phrase tells us why these militias are needed, to maintain “the security of a free state.” If these militias were self-sufficient the amendment could have stopped there. They were not and had needs. What were those needs?
The arms owned by the responsible people that were selected to serve in the well-regulated militias. Hence the third and forth phrase “the right of the people to keep and bear arms, will not be infringed.” Without these arms the new free states had no protection.
As I pointed out in my last letter the reasons for these arms and those well regulated militias have long since been replaced by various military and civil organizations that serve to now protect and defend us. The government no longer regulates militias. I believe it is time to realize that this amendment is no longer operable and get on with treating firearms, as we do other dangerous things, by utilizing regulations to help prevent the mayhem we currently experience from this source.
Another point worth remembering is that those referred to as “the people” in the time of our founding were independent white Anglo-Saxon protestant males where today the term “people” refers to all of us.
Ronald L. Feller
Aiken