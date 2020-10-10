Letter: School board not leading by example

I was elected to serve on the Aiken County Board of Education from 2008-2012. Although I was new and had a serious learning curve, I brought to the table my sincere and absolute love for God, children, and families. I understood my role as a school board member to represent the interests of those who elected me. I also believed it was my duty to unselfishly make decisions that were in the best interest of all children and families.
With great trepidation, I have watched several current members of the Aiken County Board of Education (namely Chairman Keith Liner, Dwight Smith and Jason Crane) completely misalign a board member's role and replaced it with micromanaging and underhanded schemes to satisfy their own agendas. Some of those schemes ultimately led to the resignation of Dr. Sean Alford – a superintendent with an impressive track record of data proving our district was moving in the right direction and with a constant focus on student achievement.
In a very impassioned school board meeting where teachers poured out their hearts during public comment regarding decisions to reopen schools in the wake of COVID-19, Chairman Liner said he heard nothing to change his mind. So, he was ready to move forward with the vote. Mr. Smith admitted at a board meeting he got back on the board to help reverse a previous decision, recommended by Dr. Alford and voted on by the previous school board, where some school zones were redrawn to address the awful overcrowding problem in some of our schools. I can't change the results of those plots; however, I can admonish those who believe in integrity and transparency to think twice before re-electing those individuals to the board, as well as those who followed along.
School boards hire the superintendent, and the superintendent is the board's only employee. It’s not the school board's job to usurp the superintendent's authority to where he/she can't effectively execute the vision for the district.
I served on the board with both Mr. Liner and Mr. Smith, but I no longer recognize these two gentlemen. Their actions and behaviors exhibited over these past couple of years are disheartening and a detriment to the future of our district.
Recently, Mr. Crane personally attacked one of our female community leaders and expressed his displeasure of how she handled an employee issue. Ironically, and perhaps hypocritically, Mr. Crane used the terms "modern day lynching of a good man," to describe the USCA employee, but did not see himself in making those comments AND in how he and his school board colleagues treated the former superintendent. He also teetered on sexist remarks in that letter.
If this board continues to operate in a vacuum, with meetings before the meetings, made-up-minds even public comments, and abuses of power, decisions affecting your children and grandchildren will be made by individuals who make education political not critical, in the words of school board candidate Pastor Dr. Douglas Slaughter.
We deserve better than those who appear to thrive on power and position at the expense of our children and hard-working staff. This November and in upcoming school board elections, voters have a chance to vote for individuals whose character and reputation demonstrate humility and a passion to always make it about the children!
Donna Moore Wesby
Aiken