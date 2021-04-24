Letter: SCDOT workers should get raises

The headline reads: "State economists have discovered $1.7 billion in additional revenue that will be added to the budget currently being prepared by the legislature." What a perfect time to reward the essential, death-defying DOT workers of South Carolina.
Realize the very real need of plan to not only enhance now, but to set up future funding for existing and potential new SCDOT rank and file employees. Our trained staff can leave SCDOT to work for the contractors rebuilding our roads at a higher pay rate doing the same type of work. SCDOT is competing against these higher paying employers trying to recruit staff into its ranks.
The gas tax initiative is repairing miles of roads, and SCDOT will soon find itself in the same situation that partially fueled the roads' much ballyhooed decline – lack of staff to properly repair and maintain the roadways. SCDOT rank and file member numbers have been cut by 12% at this time, SCDOT is already “fewer doing more,” only because of skilled staff that are taking great pride in their work. Sadly, but starting to realize that second jobs are becoming more the norm as they need to work outside of SCDOT to cover bills and to at least maintain their status of living.
SCDOT employees daily put their lives on the line – like the police and corrections officers (who are in line for increases), and were deemed essential employees by Gov. McMaster as the teachers have been (in line for increases). Rank and file workers – performing operations within inches of high speed vehicles – are unable to telecommute. Staffing was rotated to reduce exposure to staff of the virus, not so work could be done remotely. Flaggers, pothole patchers, equipment operators, shovel handlers all deserve a raise above and beyond the rate of current inflation, and to have an annual COLA amount determined by either inflation or base amount. This golden egg of financial boon would allow for this, as well as divvying up for other almost equally important causes.
Robert Collins
Windsor