Letter: Saying goodbye to Marco

Our dog Marco developed an irreversible, incurable and progressive disease of the spinal cord named Canine Degenerative Myelopathy. This disease usually affects older dogs in the back legs and causes muscle weakness and loss, and lack of coordination among other undesirable symptoms. The dog drags on one rear paw when it walks and, I am told, it leads to extensive paralysis of the back legs. The prognosis for this disease is extremely poor with a reduced quality and length of life.
The initial signs of the disease were misdiagnosed by us at first as a muscle pull and later as arthritis. Since the dog seemed to improve over time, it appeared that he may have just been too frisky with our other dog Polo, a larger Newfoundland. But as the condition persisted, our veterinarian treated him with a non-steroidal drug and an occasional pain pill. His condition seriously worsened, and it eventually became clear that we had to face the hard choice of euthanasia.
For some undefined reason, we felt compelled to write this short account. Not so much as a eulogy, but as a catharsis for the anguish we now feel. Is it wrong or corrupt for us to experience the sorrow and heartbreak as one would for a family member? For us, he is a family member not just a dumb dog as others might say. And our heartbreak is real and deep. Is this being weak?
Marco and Polo are our family as we have no children. Jokingly, we would say when asked if we had any children that “we have two boys, 6 and 10, and both have been neutered.” We enjoyed the moment of astonishment until the realization that we were talking about our beloved dogs.
We have often used the expression that “a dog is the only love that money can buy.” Not to mention the loyalty, devotion, companionship and joy that one can bring to their owners. Our wish is that anyone would not mistreat their dog. It is very admirable to adopt as any love and kindness given would be returned multi-fold.
All we can say is that we love our dog, and now we must face that difficult decision. Notwithstanding the need or justification, it will be extremely hard for us to say goodbye to Marco.
Pete Palmere
Aiken