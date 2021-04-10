Letter: Saying a prayer for our nation

"Lord Pour Out Your Love, Life, Liberty" is the theme for the 2021 National Day of Prayer.
“Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.” (1 Corinthians 3:17)
Before God even spoke, “Let there be…” He loved you and me. God is love. God designed and defines love, real love; unconditional, authentic love that sent his son to pay our sin-debt in full so that we could believe in him and have everlasting, abundant life.
Everyone can have freedom ring in their hearts, liberty that pronounces you, “not guilty” from the one true judge. God alone knows your heart, knows everything about you; everything you have thought, done and had done against you. God alone is our judge and in Christ alone, we experience authentic, eternal liberty.
A day of prayer was called for by our Continental Congress in 1775. It was established in public law by a joint resolution of Congress signed by President Truman in 1952, which was amended by the 100th Congress and President Reagan in 1988 to be the first Thursday in May.
Aiken will recognize the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 6, with two events: One from noon to 1 p.m. downtown in front of the SRP Federal Credit Union on Laurens Street, and another from 6:45-8:15 p.m. at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center on Whiskey Road.
All are invited to join us as we who are called by the name of God through His son Jesus Christ humble ourselves, pray, seek His face and turn from our wicked ways, for God promises that He “will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
Roger Rollins
Aiken