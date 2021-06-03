Letter: Rights depend on reason

There have been six replies to my “Abortion is not murder” letter to the editor. Each writer fails to understand the essential issue. All can distinguish a human fetus (unborn) from (an already-born) human individual but none understand the more abstract concept of “rights.”
There are essentially three different methods of forming a concept of individual rights: the intrinsic, the subjective and the objective. The intrinsic method assumes concepts just exist and are grasped automatically. The typical intrinsicism view is religious. Rights come from God and are learned from sacred texts or current holy representatives. Without reason, rights are what you feel they are. Someone whose faith trumps reason will never hear my argument.
The subjective view assumes concepts are totally a product of the mind because they’re certainly not out there in reality. Most secular views of rights are subjective. “Whatever the government permits is a right.” This view evades the difference between rights and privileges and logically implies that rulers define rights. Again, it is emotions that determine rights – either those of the dictator or those of a pressure group “representing” the majority. Without reference to reality the subjectivist is also deaf to my argument.
The objective method holds that both reality and the mind are necessary to form concepts. Rejecting emotions as tools of cognition, it asks “What facts of reality must be considered to form the concept of 'rights?'" One such fact, recognized before history began, is that life in society is better than life in isolation. Another fact, recognized early in recorded history, is that lawful society is better than anarchy. Classical Greeks implicitly recognized that happiness is the purpose of life. Aristotle identified man as the rational animal. The Magna Carta expressed the fact that there should be limits to the power of rulers. The Enlightenment recognized the principles of reason and individualism. John Locke identified the fact that governments should recognize individual rights. The Founding Fathers identified specific rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness and then implemented the first moral government – to protect the rights of individuals.
Ayn Rand identified the fact that reason is man’s means of survival and integrated that principle with all the others to yield the most accurate definition of right:
A “right” is a moral principle defining and sanctioning a man’s freedom of action in a social context.
With an understanding that the concept of rights depends on there being a social system that protects the rights of individuals – entities capable of thinking, choosing and acting – it should be clear that a fetus (which is not yet a separate entity, being wholly dependent on its pregnant host) does not have rights. It also reveals the evil of those who want to violate a pregnant woman’s rights by forcing her to carry a fetus to term and sacrifice a major portion of her life.
ROBERT STUBBLEFIELD
Aiken