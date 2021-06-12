Letter: Rights depend on reason an error

The author of a recent letter titled “Rights Depend On Reason” published on June 4 makes a number of logical errors to ultimately assert that (if I may paraphrase) a fetus doesn’t have rights because, in its present state, it has no access to “reason” and, therefore, has no rights. Rights are only for “entities capable of thinking, choosing and acting.” Or to put it another way, rights are only for those who come to know their rights through reason. If you can’t reason, no rights for you.
In support of his argument, no less than the entire corpus of Western philosophy is beckoned; the ancient Greeks, Aristotle, the Magna Carta, the Enlightenment, Locke and the Founders. We also get a crash course on the various methods of forming a concept of individual rights: intrinsic, subjective and objective. All this background material does nothing to support the author’s assertion and only serves to obscure the underlying issue.
The question of whether or not a fetus is allowed to proceed to birth is not solely about rights, and is not a question that reason alone can answer. To be able to “reason” does not guarantee the practitioner will produce a correct answer. If it need be said, there is such a thing as faulty reasoning. There are many metaphysical questions that defy reason – such as whether we can use reason to check our reasoning. Or the question of whether there is intrinsic value in human life. Or are there limits to what we can know about reality through reason alone?
The notion of fetal rights (if any there may be), or a right to an abortion (if indeed a right), are not just straight up or down legal questions. If they were, the law would be settled. It is not settled primarily because of the torturous legal reasoning of Roe, but also because the enormous underlying ethical, moral, and aesthetic questions had been left unaddressed or inadequately answered.
Tom Brusky
Aiken