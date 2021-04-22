Letter: Ridley right to avoid voting law

Kudos to Fred Ridley and the Augusta National Golf Club for having the intestinal fortitude and just plain common sense to speak out against the knee-jerk reaction of MLB, Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines who folded like a cheap fan.
Certainly, all citizens have the right to vote. Non-citizens should not. Registering to vote and showing an ID to vote are no more racially restrictive than requiring a licence to drive and showing an ID to purchase alcohol or visit your doctor.
The ultra liberal, anti-Constitution politicians will use any excuse to increase their power base. It's good to see a public group speak up against this nonsense.
William Forsythe
Aiken