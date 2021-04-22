You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Ridley right to avoid voting law

Letters to the editor-2021
Kudos to Fred Ridley and the Augusta National Golf Club for having the intestinal fortitude and just plain common sense to speak out against the knee-jerk reaction of MLB, Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines who folded like a cheap fan.

Certainly, all citizens have the right to vote. Non-citizens should not. Registering to vote and showing an ID to vote are no more racially restrictive than requiring a licence to drive and showing an ID to purchase alcohol or visit your doctor.

The ultra liberal, anti-Constitution politicians will use any excuse to increase their power base. It's good to see a public group speak up against this nonsense.

William Forsythe

Aiken


