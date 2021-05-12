Letter: Proving abortion isn't murder is hard

The writer of a letter to the editor in the April 30 edition of the Aiken Standard expressed his opposition to the recently passed fetal heartbeat bill here in S.C. His arguments against the bill attempt to lead the reader to the conclusion that “abortion is not murder.” Please refer to the original for the arguments put forth in the author’s own words. My effort to decipher is as follows.
Heartbeat bill supporters fail to grasp the principle of individual rights. “Rights” are defined as “a recognition of the fact that because individuals survive by reason; (and) the purpose of the government is to protect individuals freedom of action.”
Thus “every individual human being survives by reason” and “he must be free from other individuals forcibly interfering with his chosen actions.” So it then follows “clearly that a government should make murder of an individual against the law."
It is then asserted that “abortion is not murder” because “a human fetus is no more an individual than an acorn is an oak tree”; and that people who wish to outlaw abortion want to “abuse women”; and are guilty of appealing to emotion by “focusing on the many similarities between a fetus and a newborn while ignoring the fundamental difference between a potential and an actual human being.” And “No thinking person would confuse a six-week fetus with an individual.”
And there you have it. If I may put it in another way: the assignment of “individual” status to a fetus provides it with protections that only a born individual should be privy. Denying the fetus individual status provides society the rational to abort without committing murder. The act of “denying” is “reasonable” because humans use reason not only to survive but to insure that they cannot be interfered with by others as they pursuing their desires. The “right” to a lack of interference is then conflated with all of our freedoms with a government guarantee.
Setting the acorn analogy to one side, surely there must be a more coherent line of reasoning in support of the assertion that abortion is not murder. Murder it may very well not be. But such a line of reasoning fails to prove it.
Tom Brusky
Aiken