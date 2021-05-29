Letter: Prayer, God can save America

I feel this message needs to be sent because I fully believe that our nation would not be in the fix it presently finds itself in. If our leaders at the top – including the president and leaders under him – would reach out to the nation and say to us, the people, to worship the Lord God with all our might and try to live for Christ Jesus, then perhaps there would be a healing in our land. How often have you heard our president mention Jesus to us and share their thoughts about his Christian faith?
There was a fad a while back that many people adhered to and it was "What Would Jesus Do?" There were bracelets worn by many and I can only assume they were doing this to remind themselves to do things in the manner in which Jesus would have done them. That fad needs to come back so that we can run a race before God that lets the world know our stance in the kingdom of God.
There are other hurting nations around the world. We need to come to a decision that what has not worked for us in the past needs to be changed so that we can find a solution for this nation. It is great to have a National Day of Prayer, but shouldn't this be done each and every day in our homes as a nation under God? True repentance needs to take place in America.
Yes, I know there are people from others cultures who do not worship our God and savior, but they came to America and it is in America that says "one nation under God," and we should make no apologies for our beliefs.
Barbara Gill
Aiken