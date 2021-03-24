Letter: Poetry restores faith in mankind

The recent front page story on the lynching of the three Black family members gave fuel to my growing anger at the news media. What is the purpose of the tragic nearly 100-year-old story? Certainly not to improve relations between the races.
Then I turned to the editorial page and found two poems submitted by readers. Charles Key expressed what must be in the heart of God as he sees our nation, so blessed with potential for material and spiritual greatness yet stubbornly choosing sinful human paths rather than God’s high calling.
Also was Mr. Johnson’s poem simply but powerfully forcing us to face our common humanity, our brotherhood not matter our outward differences.
My thanks to these two men who for that day helped restore my faith in mankind as we relate to one another and to God. I’ll keep on reading the newspaper a while longer.
Jean Andrews Kling
Aiken