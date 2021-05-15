Letter: Poem celebrates the sea

Ode to the sea
I love you sea and all your changing moods,
the tickle-toe moments you share with me,
the hearts you calm, the souls you sooth.
But please today just play with me, dear sea.
Hide ‘n Seek, Toss-the-Shell or Let’s Pretend
could usher in the salty sights and sounds.
Whisper-wet and mist my toes while gulls screech.
Fill my bucket from daybreak to day’s end.
Let’s laugh at each other in our seaweed crowns,
building castles that topple into you, my sea.
“Of course,” answered sea. “I’ll play with you.
I’ll cover your toes and spray your knees.
I’ll splash your face and race away. I rule!”
I’ll call, “You’re it, now you catch me!”
Racing into me you scoop up my waves.
They are tatted-lacy, sea-white and chill.
You capture a handful of cerulean me.
I frown at being caught but behave.
The tide rolls in. I’ll no longer be still.
“I’ll be your friend, but I must also be—THE SEA.”
Tiered layers: sunlight, twilight, dark, abyss,
and hellish zones. I’m the Great Protector
of all creatures in Poseidon’s vastness.
I’m secure in my God given power.
I harbor the large and the small: whales, krill,
sharks and starfish, then too the coral reefs.
So many to care for please understand,
sometimes I switch my mood. My anger spills.
I whip up my waves and vent my beliefs.
Dear friend, know to stay away from the strand.
Red sky morning, thanks for the warning.
I’ll shout it out as your waves toss and turn.
Sound the alarm. You are so confusing.
First, you’re calm, then you’re brutally stern.
You play nicely with me, then churn, whip, harm.
You ‘flow-over’ with so many whimseys,
but your charm, to me, outweigh your dangers.
I want to play. Calm your frothy arms.
Please forever harbor sea creatures and me.
My forever friend of moods and layers.
Nancy Moen
Aiken