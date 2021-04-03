Letter: Poem celebrates resurrection

Roll Away the Stone
The angels will come to roll away the stone.
This virus – this stone blocking the church doors.
Finally removed forevermore.
When the doors finally burst open,
We will sing as never before
That old favorite Easter hymn.
“The strife is o'er, the battle won”
Our new life in Faith now begun.
This terrible virus has become undone!
Alleluia!
Ready to celebrate our rebirth,
A thankful people eager to throw off the yoke
of isolation and social distancing,
Our peaceful lives we were missing.
This wretched virus we are now dismissing.
Tied so firm and taut, this yoke
Under intense strain, it finally broke.
The fire of Faith we now carefully stoke.
Having kept us captive for so much longer,
We will now emerge even stronger,
Ready to reclaim our lives of peace and comfort.
Patient and prayerful,
Acknowledging that Our God is in control,
We dutifully commit to our tasks:
Washing our hands
Saying our prayers.
Wearing our masks.
Soon we will come into our very own,
When the angels roll away the stone.
Joan M. Lacombe
Aiken