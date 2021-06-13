Letter: Poem celebrates Old Glory

Old Glory
Born in Philadelphia on June 14, 1777
Presented to President George Washington
on that first Flag Day by Betsy Ross,
charged with the task of creating a standard
to symbolize the patriotic ideals of a new nation
“conceived in liberty.”
Her creation a meaningful design
A circle of 13 white stars on a field of midnight blue
Blue, a sign of hope in this new nation,
A tribute to the lofty ideals of our first colonies.
Thirteen stripes – seven red and six white.
Red for the blood shed by the patriots
who died to create this new nation,
White for the purity of their goals and intention.
We pay tribute today as we did even then
As do our military ever where or when.
Veterans stand erect and salute as Old Glory passes by
Citizens with hand over heart show respect
They know and understand the reason why.
Beautiful when hoisted high, waving in the breeze
Sadly sometimes at half staff to mourn soldiers and citizens
Our dulled sense of loss to appease.
This glorious star-spangled banner
The most-recognized flag around the world
“From dawn's early light to twilight's last gleaming
O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
Long May It Wave!
Joan M. Lacombe
Aiken's Poet Laureate