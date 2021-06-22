Letter: Plan to move house would impact trees

The recent headline in the Aiken Standard, “Rooted in success – Aiken again recognized as a Tree City USA” points to the importance we place on our trees. For 35 consecutive years the Arbor Day Foundation has honored Aiken and many other communities which have shown a significant commitment to establishing, maintaining and preserving their trees. The comments made by city of Aiken horticulturist, Aaron Campbell, and our mayor, Rick Osbon showed pride in and a commitment to Aiken’s valuable tree resource, which is widely recognized for being far more than a classic municipal landscape.
Aiken’s climate, soils, ample public open space and years of public and private commitment have resulted in a unique and now accredited citywide arboretum with a diversity of rare native and exotic trees that is surely unequaled in and beyond South Carolina. Our trees are however individually and collectively under constant threat – both from nature and from humans. Citizens of Aiken should be aware that a currently proposed plan puts more than just a few downtown trees at stake.
A private individual has proposed to move a large building from the 100 block of Newberry Street N.W. to a recently cleared lot in the 200 block of Williamsburg St. S.E. This large house would travel via Newberry Street, Barnwell Avenue, Union St., Richland Avenue and Williamsburg Street. It is a logistical nightmare to provide the necessary clearance for so wide and tall a structure. The house would have to cross a parkway and, in some areas, travel counter to the flow of traffic. Significant traffic and electric power interruptions would occur. The plan would necessitate removal of a number of valuable, and in some cases, irreplaceable rare trees and severe pruning of very large limbs on many others. Utility poles, street lamps and numerous low overhead wires and traffic lights would have to be removed and replaced. Thought might be given to using a crane and large tree-spade to temporarily remove and replace certain valuable rare trees. This might work during the dormant season but would be risky and very expensive.
I applaud the preservation and re-use of even marginally historic buildings albeit to non-historic locations and I recognize that relocating them could be a catalyst for the renewal envisioned for an area. A second building located at the corner of Richland Avenue and Kershaw Street is proposed to be relocated concurrently to the Williamsburg Street site. To facilitate this, two large Eastern red cedar trees were removed. This smaller building should be less problematic to move as it is closer to the new site, there are fewer obstructions and it appears to be structurally more intact.
As they should, several individuals and property owners may profit from their work, investments and foresight. But at what cost and to whom? It is imperative that all options to avoid environmental impacts have been adequately and transparently explored and weighed – prior to a decision being made by the city. Aside from any short-term impacts, neighborhood aesthetics and property values could be affected long term.
Public interest will be best served by full disclosure and consideration of the issues of public safety, conflicts of interest, political expediency and damage to public or private property. It appears that a decision on permitting this project could be imminent.
Investigate and be heard.
Robert B. McCartney
Aiken