Letter: Ordinary people are the militia

As usual we have some people applying their own interpretation of the Constitution as if they were present at the time it was written, including the Bill of Rights. They seem to think they have a view into the minds of our founders. I suppose if you were to study the multiple writings, like the Federalist Papers, you might get some insight into their thinking. But heck, we no longer need a Supreme Court to ensure a law or policy is supported by the Constitution, we have the constitutional scholars Mr. Edlund and Mr. Feller explaining the meaning of the Second Amendment. I make no claim on being a constitutional scholar, but I beg to differ with their interpretation.
Our founders were very concerned about an unrestrained central government. They were debating the limits of the federal government and the powers of each individual state. To this day we argue those issues. Our Declaration of Independence provides the groundwork for the interpretation of the Second Amendment. When government becomes corrupt and fails to provide for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, we are obligated to abolish and/or reform it.
And now we come to the term “militia.”
These days that term often has some very negative connotations, as some very right-wing or left-wing zealots like to call themselves a militia, as they believe they are fighting against a corrupt government. During the time of our founding, bakers, shopkeepers, farmers, etc. were the militia. Everyday, ordinary, people prepared to defend their families, their property and their nation. That is us. I know some folks like to think that our state National Guard is the militia of today, but they are beholding to the U.S. Army, a federal entity. In no interpretation would someone confuse police with being the militia.
Yes, we have a federal military, we have state National Guards and we have state and local law enforcement. Let me ask you, did those entities prevent the billions in destruction, the burning, looting and murder perpetrated by BLM and Antifa all last summer? (By the way, the answer is no.) Did they stop the riot on Jan. 6? Again, no. The Second Amendment is for us, the people, as in the end we are the ones who have to defend life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Then there is the obvious, the first thing a totalitarian government does is to prevent the citizens from defending themselves.
Perhaps Mr. Edlund or Mr. Feller could explain why our current administration members refuse to uphold their oath of office. They are obligated to uphold the laws of the nation and defend the constitution, yet they do not. (To be honest, there are many in both parties who fail that test.) This is a far more serious problem than your neighbor possibly owning a firearm which may help them protect themselves.
Stewart Meyer
Aiken