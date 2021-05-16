Letter: Old article offers insight into gun laws

The guest editorial appearing in the Aiken Standard on Wednesday, May 5 – “S.C. open-carry gun bill starts bad and gets worse” – resonated with us and we were reminded of and located an article written by a distinguished citizen that takes a stand on one of the most controversial issues in the nation:
Warren E. Burger, chief justice of the United States (1969-86) and a Conservative wrote an article in the Jan. 14, 1990 issue of Parade Magazine, page 4. In the interest of public safety and awareness, and because “gun rights” are at the forefront of South Carolina legislation (H. 3094 and H.3095) we wished the article could have been cited in the editorial. Burger’s thinking offers insight into the situation we find ourselves after 30 years of political manipulation by the National Rifle Association and its powerful financial influence over America’s elected officials.
“The Gun Lobby’s interpretation of the Second Amendment is one of the greatest pieces of fraud, I repeat the word fraud, on the American People by special interest groups that I have ever seen in my lifetime. The real purpose of the Second Amendment was to ensure that state armies – the militia – would be maintained for the defense of the state. The very language of the Second Amendment refutes any argument that it was intended to guarantee every citizen an unfettered right to any kind of weapon he or she desires.” – Warren Burger, conservative supreme court chief justice.
Richard Edlund
Aiken