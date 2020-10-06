Letter: New vaccine must be proved by science

Marc Thiessen's column on Sept. 9 lamely implied that Sen. Kamala Harris is "shamefully" making anti-vaccine statements for political ends and is undermining public confidence." I'm with Jennifer Rubin (also an opinion writer with The Washington Post) when she wrote "…she (Harris) did not disparage the vaccine. She disparaged Trump, who has proved his dishonesty, if not self-delusion, time and time again. So why do right-wing pols and pundits say such things? Defending Trump is impossible, so they resort to slamming the opposition even if they have to make up stuff."
Trump has lied about the pandemic from the beginning as revealed in Bob Woodward's newest book, "Rage," and in taped conversations where Trump personally admits to lying to Americans about the severity of the virus on March 19, when he said, “I wanted to always play it down…” On Feb. 7, he was recorded saying, “You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” and "It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flu.”
Trump has also mismanaged/not managed the pandemic response from the beginning, turning the CDC and FDA into political mouthpieces rather than scientifically-driven organizations, and sidelining Dr. Fauci (the only one in this administration who spoke the truth about the vaccine timetable). Trump dismisses experts in the government who might guide an effective response aimed at limiting the virus spread, pushes his supporters to attack those in state governments who try to protect people from the virus, ridicules his political opponents who wear masks and practice social distancing, continues to hold large indoor rallies without physical distancing or masks and touts the premature release of an unproven vaccine.
I am with Sen. Harris in not trusting Trump when it comes to the coronavirus. I didn't believe him when he told us that the virus was no worse than a seasonal flu, predicted it would soon disappear in the heat of summer, or championed various unfounded and dangerous "cures" (e.g., hydroxychloroquine). The real shame lies with President Trump and not Sen. Harris for not trusting his word about the vaccine timetable. Repeated lies, false hope, and unfounded predictions that have more to do with election day politicking than with reality perniciously eats at public confidence much more than saying one doesn't trust someone, who already has over 20,000 false or misleading claims attributed to him.
I want to hear that a new vaccine has passed all the scientific standards of safety and efficacy, and that its use is driven by science and not politics before I agree to take one. In the meantime, I will continue to socially distance, wear my mask in public, stay away from large gatherings, and patiently wait for the vaccine I hope comes soon. I urge everyone, especially those with vulnerable loved ones, to do the same.
Mary Anton
Aiken