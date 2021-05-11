Letter: New laws are trying to cancel votes

My right to vote is enshrined in the Constitution and is the fundamental foundation of our democracy. I feel it is both a privilege and an obligation to cast my vote. Only by voting can I make my voice heard. As Chief Justice Earl Warren wrote in Reynolds v. Sims, 377 U.S. 533, 555 (1964):
"The right to vote freely for the candidate of one’s choice is of the essence of a democratic society, and any restrictions on that right strike at the heart of representative government.”
I recently heard a specious argument that “we should look to the quality of the vote and not the quantity.” Nope. Every citizen has the right to vote and no one has the right to tell me that the “quality” of my vote is less important than someone else’s vote.
My right to vote is enumerated in the Constitution and the 15th, 19th, 24th and 26th Amendments. And explicitly says: “The Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”
In 2013 the Supreme Court struck down provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that had stopped states with histories of voter suppression from changing their election laws without an okay from the federal government. Because of that gutting of the Voting Rights Act we are now seeing restrictive voting laws emerging in many states. Some people are still in denial of Biden winning the 2020 election. Some people still think Trump will be reinstated as president. Some people subscribe to the “Big Lie” that there was “so much voter fraud in the 2020 election” that they are just “sure” that Biden didn’t win. Well, these attempts to cancel my vote are a blatant, illegal and immoral attempt to disenfranchise me and other voters for the “quality” of my vote.
Michele Springsteen
Aiken