Letter: N.A. forum great, but lacked young voters

I was able to attend the Meet the Candidates Open Forum for the North Augusta candidates on April 19. The forum was well organized and allowed for a balanced perspective from all of the candidates. Together, with the North Augusta Chamber, I believe the event, attended by roughly 60 citizens, was quite a success.
North Augusta should fare well this election cycle. All the candidates for City Council appear apt and astute of the needs of the city. Notably, Pat Carpenter (incumbent) and Trina Mackie stood out as proponents for an inclusive, diverse community. David McGhee (incumbent) and Jenafer McCauley bring business and commerce expertise and experience, respectively.
Both mayoral candidates are firebrands. Democratic nominee Richard Adams, is a staunch advocate of growth through change and transparent communication. Republican candidate Briton Williams is a believer in progressive communication with the community as well and led with his history of community involvement in the city over the years. Their race is close. Either would be a strong lead for North Augusta’s future.
My one complaint for the event is the attendees. Sixty people on a Tuesday night in North Augusta is great, but historically North Augusta citizens don't participate in local elections.
The last election for the city was in 2019. According to the U.S. Census, there were about 22,910 people in the city of North Augusta at that time. Of the almost 23,000 people, only 1,900 voted (about 12.1%). Complacency is biggest reason why (“If it ain’t broke, why fix it?”).
The U.S. saw a record number of people vote in the 2020 presidential election. Many of them were new voters or voters who were just turning 18. Many of North Augusta’s younger population were included in those numbers. So why weren’t any of them present for the forum?
The median age for forum attendees was easily over 50-years old. I would bet house money that no one in attendance was younger than 42.
Complacency notwithstanding, that’s really not a good look.
Carpenter put it best. She is both a member of First Baptist in North Augusta, and an aging Baby Boomer. She made it clear that North Augusta should be preparing for an influx of younger people relocating the city to live and for those who will run the government soon.
How does that happen when younger people are not part of the conversations that molds their lives?
Of all the commentaries and commitments made during the forum, no one actually addressed engaging and embracing Generation X, Y and Z. There were some flash points about diversity, but as a whole, no one looked into the audience and said, “Where are they? Why aren’t teens and young adults in this meeting? What didn’t we do to ensure that they would be seen and heard tonight?”
It felt like a missed opportunity on many fronts.
Seve Adigun
Voter registration volunteer
North Augusta Democratic Club