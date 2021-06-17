Letter: More residents need COVID vaccine

With only 28% of Aiken residents being fully vaccinated, I don't understand our local government's attitude toward rescinding the mask requirements and its move to fully open Aiken as if the virus was no longer a threat.
It's an embarrassment that our community disregards the welfare of others when the easiest thing you can do to support your neighbors and our future is to get vaccinated, wear a mask until we reach a level near-herd immunity and social distance until that benchmark is met. The last thing Aiken needs is to return to a full lockdown because we didn't take the simple step of getting the majority of our residents vaccinated.
William Zink
Aiken